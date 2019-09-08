Saudi-Led Coalition Shoots Down Drone Launched by Yemeni Houthis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the Houthi movement from the territory of Yemeni province of Amran, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Al Arabiya channel, the drone was shot in the Yemeni airspace.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Over recent months, the Houthi rebels have conducted several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities.