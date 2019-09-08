UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-Led Coalition Shoots Down Drone Launched By Yemeni Houthis - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

Saudi-Led Coalition Shoots Down Drone Launched by Yemeni Houthis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the Houthi movement from the territory of Yemeni province of Amran, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Al Arabiya channel, the drone was shot in the Yemeni airspace.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Over recent months, the Houthi rebels have conducted several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities.

Related Topics

Drone Oil Saudi March 2015 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

2 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

2 hours ago

Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassado ..

3 hours ago

Ritthammer and MacIntyre neck and neck at European ..

3 hours ago

Qadir's death, a great loss for cricketing world: ..

3 hours ago

Man dies, two injure in Quetta car-bike collision

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.