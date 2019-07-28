Saudi-Led Coalition Shoots Down Houthi Drone Targeting Najran Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition shot down a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi movement before it reached the Najran airport, media reported Sunday, citing coalition spokesman Turki Maliki.

Earlier in the day, the Houthis claimed they attacked Saudi Arabia's Najran airport located near the border with Yemen.

Maliki told the Sky news Arabia broadcaster that the information was false, since the drone was intercepted and destroyed.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.