Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Military Institute In Yemeni Capital - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:56 PM

Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Military Institute in Yemeni Capital - Source

The Saudi-led coalition conducted on Tuesday two strikes at a military faculty in Ar Rawdah district in the northern part of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, a military source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition conducted on Tuesday two strikes at a military faculty in Ar Rawdah district in the northern part of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, a military source told Sputnik.

"The coalition struck twice at the military faculty, causing serious damage to its building," the source said.

Military institutions controlled by Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, have been frequently subjected to coalition air strikes.

Earlier in the day, coalition jets also twice bombed the camp in the area of the former presidential guard in the south of Sanaa.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

