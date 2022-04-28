Saudi-Led Coalition to Free 163 Houthi Captives for First Time Since Yemeni War Began

(@FahadShabbir)

The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen announced on Thursday that it would release 163 prisoners of war for the first time since the start of the Yemeni conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen announced on Thursday that it would release 163 prisoners of war for the first time since the start of the Yemeni conflict.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will release 163 Houthi detainees who had participated in hostilities against the Kingdom as a humanitarian initiative," coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki was quoted as saying by the state news agency SPA.

The release will be timed to the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan on May 1. Houthis have frequently swapped prisoners with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the past seven years.