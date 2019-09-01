MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Sixty people were killed in a prison in Yemen's Dhamar province as a result of an airstrike launched by the Saudi-led coalition, media reported on Sunday, citing the Houthi-controlled Health Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had hit a Houthi military facility in Dhamar, saying that it was a warehouse where drones and air defense systems were stored.

According to Youssef Hadri, the health ministry's spokesman, as cited by the Almasirah tv channel, 50 people were injured as a result of the strike. Rescue operations were underway, with many bodies still being trapped under the rubble, he added.

The targeted prison housed over 170 prisoners of war that were captured on different fronts, Hadri specified.