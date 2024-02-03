Saudi LPTC Celebrates Graduates Of Fundamentals Of Manga Industry Program In Japan
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) – The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission (LPTC) today held a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of participants in the second edition of the "Fundamentals of Manga Industry" program. The program, which aims to provide professional training to talented manga artists using Japanese techniques, is a collaboration with the Manga Production Company, which is affiliated with the Mohammed bin Salman "Misk" Foundation.
The ceremony took place at the Kadokawa academy in Tokyo, Japan.
LPTC CEO Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan and Manga Production Company CEO Dr. Issam Amanullah Bukhari attended the event. Over 1,700 trainees, both male and female, registered for the virtual workshops.
Of those, 75 qualified for the intensive training program and produced 75 comic stories. Fourteen trainees were sent to Japan to further develop their skills under the guidance of experts in this art. Additionally, the program received 130 applications for the "Manga" competition and over 70 applications for the "Manga Qaseed" competition.
