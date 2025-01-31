Saudi Media Forum initiative connects Saudi talent with Netflix, Sony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shondaland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Saudi Media Forum has announced the launch of the "Media Bridges" initiative, which aims to connect leaders of major global media production companies with Saudi talent and emerging companies.

The initiative falls within the Kingdom's efforts to bolster the media and cinema industries, which are part of a wider endeavor to support local production and make it globally competitive, in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The initiative attracted high-level participation from executives of major media production companies that have a significant impact on impact in the entertainment and digital content sectors, including Shondaland tv Company, represented by head of production Tom Verica; Sony Pictures Entertainment, represented by vice president Marius Rocholl; Netflix, represented by vice president of content for Europe, the middle East, and Africa Larry Tanz; Starz, represented by vice president of original programming Karen Bailey; and Apple Music, represented by editor-in-chief of content for the Middle East and North Africa Samer Doumet.