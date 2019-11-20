UrduPoint.com
Saudi Medical Team Successfully Separate Libyan Conjoined Twins

Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

A Saudi medical team, led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, managed to successfully separate the Libyan conjoined twins following a complex operation at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) A Saudi medical team, led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, managed to successfully separate the Libyan conjoined twins following a complex operation at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.As soon as the doctor looked out of the operating room at the King Abdullah Specialized Hospital for Children in King Abdulaziz Medical City, the father's face was happy and relaxed, who waited for over 13 to see the fate of his two children.Emotional scenes were witnessed at the time when the father of the Siamese twin children, Ahmed and Muhammad, saw his children for the first time after their successful surgery at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.Recognizing the long-awaited joy, Siami's parents Bashir Othman Al-Juwaili and his wife thanked Saudi Arabia especially King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their quick response and the successful separation of their conjoined twins.The conjoined brothers were born on June 24, 2019, in Tripoli, Libya, who were brought to Riyadh on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The tweets of the father's reaction when the doctor informed him about the success of the operation, and let him watch with his naked eyes his children each on a bed.The adviser at the Royal Court, general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action and head of the medical and surgical team in the separation of Siamese twins, Dr.

Abdullah Al-Rabiah, announced on Thursday the success of the Libyan twin's separation (Ahmed and Mohammed), after 13 hours operation.It is noteworthy that the conjoined twins Ahmed and Mohammed arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, in early October, in preparation for their case and the possibility of conducting their separation, based on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.They were conjoined to the lower chest, abdomen and pelvis, and shared the lower digestive, urinary and reproductive systems, and shared a single pelvis.

