Saudi Merger With PGA Poses Potential Threat to US National Security - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The proposed negotiated joint operation of the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA) with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) poses a potential threat to US national security, US Senator Richard Blumenthal said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"It is a matter of national security," Blumenthal told the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), which he chairs.

The hearing examined the planned PGA-PIF agreement and the future of professional golf in the United States.

PGA Tour Chief Operating Office Ron price and PGA Tour board Member Jimmy Dunne told the subcommittee that their body under the agreement would still enjoy full economic control and decision-making powers over US golf.

However, Price and Dunne acknowledged in their testimony that discussions over the deal, which had already been held, had considered more than $1 billion of Saudi public investment in US golf and the competition of major championship tournaments in the Desert Kingdom.