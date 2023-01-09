UrduPoint.com

Saudi Meteorology Signs MoU With Arab Red Crescent And Red Cross Organization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 05:11 PM

Saudi Meteorology Signs MoU with Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):The National Center for Meteorology signed here today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization aiming to enhance cooperation between the two sides to reduce natural risks and disasters before taking place in the Arab world.

The scope of cooperation between the two sides covers capacity building, skills promotion, research in the fields of monitoring and warning, rapid intervention in the risks resulting from severe weather events, exchange of ideas, provision of assistance in the field of air forcasting, early warning of weather phenomena which might lead to disasters, conduction of studies, holding of symposia, scientific panels, workshops and training courses, exchange of experts, documents and information on matters of mutual concern.

More Stories From World

