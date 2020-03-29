Saudi Military Repels Rocket Strikes on Capital of Riyadh, Port City of Jazan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The Saudi military has shot down three rockets during attempted strikes on the capital city of Riyadh and the port city of Jazan, near the border with Yemen, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported.

"Two rockets were shot down in the sky above Riyadh ... A rocket was shot down in the sky above Jazan," the broadcaster stated on Saturday evening.

A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has conducted military operations in support of Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi rebels since 2015.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global ceasefire in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The secretary-general's call was welcomed by all sides of the conflict in Yemen.

Rajeh Badi, a spokesman for the Yemeni government, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the UN must exert pressure on the Houthi rebels to observe any ceasefire, and that the government forces strictly act in self-defense.

A day later, Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Houthi politburo, told Sputnik that the rebels would welcome any ceasefire if it led to the easing of a blockade placed on territory under their control.