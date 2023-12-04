Saudi minister engages global aviation leaders at ICAN 2023, emphasizes economic impact of air transport

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser on Monday participated in the ministerial session themed "Impact of air transport on economic development" at the 15th International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation event, ICAN 2023

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser on Monday participated in the ministerial session themed "Impact of air transport on economic development" at the 15th International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation event, ICAN 2023.

According to SPA, the event, hosted by GACA, drew participation from aviation industry leaders spanning over 100 countries and witnessed discussions among ministers and heads of civil aviation agencies.

He underscored the integral role of Saudi Arabia's aviation strategy in advancing economic development, aligning with the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Highlighting the support received from the wise leadership and the continuous guidance of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the minister emphasized the pivotal role played by the aviation sector in enhancing the quality of life in the Kingdom.

"Thanks to the achievements of the Saudi aviation strategy, the Kingdom has become closer and more connected to the world," he remarked.

He elaborated on the strategy's comprehensive plans and programmes designed to propel the rapid development of the air transport sector, focusing on expanding the connectivity of Saudi airports.

Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser outlined the broader economic impact, stating, "All these efforts contribute to supporting the Saudi economy." He shared the ministry's aim to elevate the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to 10 percent of the GDP, viewing the civil aviation sector as a Primary driver in achieving this ambitious goal.

The ministerial session also featured insights from global counterparts, including Minister of Transportation of Indonesia Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of External Affairs, International Trade and Civil Aviation of Saint Lucia Alva Romanus Baptiste and Minister of Transport of the Seychelles Antony Derjacques. They collectively explored the experiences of their respective countries' aviation sectors and their pivotal roles in economic development, prosperity, and increased connectivity.

As ICAN 2023 continues, the collaborative discussions among global aviation leaders promise to shape the future of air transport and its impact on economic landscapes.