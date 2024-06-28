Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Communications Meets With U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha met on Friday in Washington with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell.

The two sides, during the meeting,discussed the ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America in the fields of digital economy, enhancing the role of modern technologies in serving humanity, in addition to stimulating the process of research, development and innovation between the two friendly countries.

