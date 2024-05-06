Saudi Minister Of Defense Meets With The Minister Of Defense And Veterans Of Burkina Faso
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met in Riyadh with the Minister of State and Minister of Defense and Veterans of the Republic of Burkina Faso, Maj. Gen. Kassoum Coulibaly.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed cooperation in the military and defense field. Additionally, they addressed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, as well as the efforts made in this regard.
The meeting was attended by senior defense officials and military officers from both sides.
