Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning discusses cooperation with Sri Lanka Ambassador to France

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim and Sri Lanka Ambassador to France Manisha Gunasekera Thursday discussed cooperation between the two friendly countries and other topics of mutual concern.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a workshop organized in Paris by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City on Riyadh Expo 2030.