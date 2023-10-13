Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Economy And Planning Discusses Cooperation With Sri Lanka Ambassador To France

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning discusses cooperation with Sri Lanka Ambassador to France

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim and Sri Lanka Ambassador to France Manisha Gunasekera Thursday discussed cooperation between the two friendly countries and other topics of mutual concern.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a workshop organized in Paris by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City on Riyadh Expo 2030.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka France Riyadh Saudi Paris

Recent Stories

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

29 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

31 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

35 minutes ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

41 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

43 minutes ago
 Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

1 hour ago
OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

1 hour ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

1 hour ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

1 hour ago
 UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax ..

Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax stamps through advanced techno ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World