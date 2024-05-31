Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Economy Discusses Economic , Commercial Opportunities With President Of ITA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Saudi Minister of Economy discusses Economic , Commercial opportunities with President of ITA

The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Alibrahim, met with the President of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Matteo Zoppas

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Alibrahim, met with the President of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Matteo Zoppas.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for economic and trade cooperation between their countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Ita

Recent Stories

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sind ..

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister

7 minutes ago
 Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export ..

Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President

8 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal p ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports

7 minutes ago
 UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' a ..

UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency

7 minutes ago
 Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

15 minutes ago
 Governor stresses unity among political parties to ..

Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress

15 minutes ago
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

15 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

8 minutes ago
 Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve m ..

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

15 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social res ..

Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

15 minutes ago
 Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

23 minutes ago
 JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World