Saudi Minister Of Economy Discusses Economic , Commercial Opportunities With President Of ITA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM
The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Alibrahim, met with the President of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Matteo Zoppas
During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for economic and trade cooperation between their countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
