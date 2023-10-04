Saudi Minister of Economy Planning meets with Portugal’s Minister of Agriculture & Food

(@FahadShabbir)

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, met here on Tuesday with the Portugal’s Minister of Agriculture and food, Maria do Céu Antunes, on the sidelines of the sixth session of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee.

The meeting dealt with promoting the economic relations and trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, along with a number of issues of common interest.