Saudi Minister Of Economy Planning Meets With Portugal’s Minister Of Agriculture & Food
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:32 PM
Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, met here on Tuesday with the Portugal’s Minister of Agriculture and food, Maria do Céu Antunes, on the sidelines of the sixth session of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee.
The meeting dealt with promoting the economic relations and trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, along with a number of issues of common interest.