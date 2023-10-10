Saudi Minister Of Education Meets With US Ambassador
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, met with the Ambassador of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney.
The meeting reviewed the aspects of the existing cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research, and future cooperation opportunities between the two countries.