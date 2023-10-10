Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Foreign Affairs Arrives In Oman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Oman

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Oman to participate in the 27th session of the joint ministerial council between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU).

The foreign minister will participate in the meeting to discuss cooperation between the EU and the GCC countries, in addition to regional and international security, and global climate change issues.

The foreign minister, on the sidelines of the meeting, will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with the representatives of brotherly and friendly countries attending the 27th EU-GCC Joint Council.

