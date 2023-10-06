Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, concluded his official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco as part of international communication efforts to introduce the facilities provided to pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors coming from various parts of the world.

Dr.

Al-Rabiah said that the visit came in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister in confirmation of the keenness of the Saudi government, represented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and all sectors of the system serving the pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors to provide them with high quality and exceptional facilities and services.