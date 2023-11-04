Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Bahrain

MANAMA Nov 4 (SPA/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Nov, 2023) The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah welcomed Bahraini citizens wishing to visit to the Two Holy Mosques and other historic and cultural sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, indicating that the quality initiatives the Kingdom offers have contributed to facilitating the Umrah procedures for citizens from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Dr.

Al-Rabiah and his accompanying delegation concluded a two-day visit to Bahrain, where they were received by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The minister thanked Prince Salman for his keenness on enhancing bilateral relations between the two Kingdoms. At the concluding event of the visit, Dr. Al-Rabiah inaugurated the "Nusuk" platform for Hajj and Umrah in the presence of Bahraini ministers.