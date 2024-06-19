Open Menu

Saudi Ministry Distributes Over 400 Million Food Items To Hajj Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Saudi ministry distributes over 400 million food items to Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Commerce oversaw the distribution of over 400 million food items and more than 160 million packages of milk and juice to pilgrims during the Hajj season of 1445 AH.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), beverages were the most sought after, with bottled water following closely at over 147 million packages, and baked goods totaling more than 84 million loaves of bread.

As part of the Hajj plan this year, the ministry's supervisory teams worked closely with organizers to guarantee the availability of essential goods for pilgrims.

They conducted inspections at sales outlets, monitored food supply chains, and supervised commercial establishments to uphold consumer protection regulations and prevent any violations.

