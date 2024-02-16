Open Menu

Saudi Ministry Of Culture, Britain's Science Museum Sign Executive Program

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Saudi Ministry of Culture, Britain's Science Museum Sign executive program

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Minister of Culture Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Tawq and Britain's Science Museum Group Director and Chief Executive Ian Blatchford signed a deal to implement an executive program between the ministry and the group.

The agreement came as part of the official visit of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan to the United Kingdom (UK) to enhance Saudi-British cultural relations and cooperation. The executive program includes enhancing cooperation and cultural exchange, developing and training capabilities, and transferring knowledge in the field of museums.

Related Topics

Exchange Visit United Kingdom Agreement

Recent Stories

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

44 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

51 minutes ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

2 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

3 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

19 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

19 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

19 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

19 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World