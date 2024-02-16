LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Minister of Culture Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Tawq and Britain's Science Museum Group Director and Chief Executive Ian Blatchford signed a deal to implement an executive program between the ministry and the group.

The agreement came as part of the official visit of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan to the United Kingdom (UK) to enhance Saudi-British cultural relations and cooperation. The executive program includes enhancing cooperation and cultural exchange, developing and training capabilities, and transferring knowledge in the field of museums.