Open Menu

Saudi Ministry Of Finance Announces Pre-Budget Statement For FY 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Saudi Ministry of Finance announces Pre-Budget statement for FY 2025

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Finance announced September 30, 2024, the Pre-Budget Statement for Fiscal Year 2025, which estimates total expenditures will reach SAR 1,285 billion, and total revenues will reach SAR 1,184 billion, recording a deficit of 2.3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The statement noted that the Government will continue increasing strategic transformational spending to achieve economic diversification and sustainable growth.

According to the statement, total revenues for FY 2025 are estimated to reach about SAR 1,184 billion, reaching SAR 1,289 billion in 2027. Total expenditures are estimated to reach SAR 1,285 billion, reaching SAR 1,429 in 2027. The statement confirmed that—in light of economic developments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the implementation of a number of financial and economic initiatives, as well as the adoption of fiscal policies that contribute to enhancing the stability and sustainability of the state budget for FY 2025—the 2025 budget is expected to record a deficit of about 2.3% of GDP.

The statement confirmed that the reported GDP growth rates were supported by the growth of non-oil activities, which contributed to the prosperity of promising sectors such as tourism, entertainment, transportation, logistics, and industry. This growth improved the quality of life, empowered the private sector, and reduced the unemployment rate to its lowest levels in history. This was positively reflected in the expectations of international organizations and credit rating agencies regarding the performance of the Saudi economy. Furthermore, the statement shed light on the most prominent expectations of 2024, including recording a real GDP growth of 0.

8% in 2024, supported by the growth of non-oil activities, which is estimated to be 3.7%. In addition, the recent decrease in interest rates is expected to contribute to increasing demand, which may positively impact economic growth. In addition, the initial expectations indicate that the consumer price index (inflation rate) is expected to reach approximately 1.7% by the end of 2024.

The Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed Aljadaan, emphasized the Government's continuous promotion of directed spending on essential services for citizens and residents, and the execution of strategic projects focused on enhancing economic growth and achieving sustainable development. He noted that the Saudi economy is expected to record positive growth rates during 2025 and over the medium-term as a result of the continuation of the reforms, strategies, and projects of Saudi Vision 2030.

This will continue to contribute to the diversification of the economic base, enhancing the role of the private sector, and growing promising sectors, which supports increasing business opportunities and creating more jobs.

He clarified that the Government adopts a long-term fiscal planning methodology to ensure focus on maintaining strategic transformational spending, which is aimed at achieving economic gains and sustainable growth. Minister Aljadaan mentioned that public finance is flexible and has the ability to face challenges over the medium- and long-term if needed, while also noting the pivotal role of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the National Development Fund (NDF) and its development funds in supporting economic stability.

Related Topics

Business Budget Saudi Price Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Riyals May September Government Industry PICIC Investment Fund Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

12 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

15 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

18 minutes ago
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

41 minutes ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

15 hours ago

More Stories From World