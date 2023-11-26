Saudi mixed martial arts Player wins Silver Medal at 2023 IMMAF World Championships

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Saudi mixed martial arts player Malik Basahel won the silver medal in the World Championships hosted by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) in the Albanian capital, Tirana, from November 20 to 25.

Basahel's silver medal was clinched following a match against Tajik athlete Loyg Akramov, with the judges' decision in the under 56.7 kg category.

The national team player expressed his joy at securing the first silver medal in his inaugural international appearance with the national team.

Basahel also extended his gratitude to the Saudi Mixed Martial Arts Federation (SMMAF) for its unwavering support during the training camp and preparations for the global competition.