Saudi National Football Team Starts Training In Doha In Preparation For Asian Cup 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Saudi National Football team starts training in Doha in preparation for Asian Cup 2023

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Saudi national football team started its training program today at the Sealine Resort in Qatar, as part of the final stage of the preparatory program for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in Qatar in January.

The Saudi players conducted their training session at the Sealine Resort stadium under the supervision of the head coach, Roberto Mancini.

The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by passing drills, and concluded with stretching exercises. Meanwhile, player Ayman Yahya was absent from the session due to a cold, while player Ali Hazazi opted for special exercises with the coaching staff. The national team will continue its preparatory program tomorrow with two training sessions, one in the morning and the other in the evening, both in the same stadium.

