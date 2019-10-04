Saudi National Gets Over 12 Years for Lying About Al-Qaeda Camp - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) A US court sentenced a Saudi national to more than 12 years in prison for lying to the FBI about attending a training camp in Afghanistan that was run by the al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj, 35, a citizen of Saudi Arabia and a former resident of Weatherford, Oklahoma, has been sentenced to 151 months' imprisonment for making a false statement to the FBI about his attendance at an al-Qaeda training camp in Afghanistan in late 2000, as well as for visa fraud," the release said on Thursday.

The government identified Alfallaj after finding his fingerprints on an al-Qaeda application that was discovered by the US military on a battlefield in Afghanistan, the release said.

Alfallaj first entered the United States in late 2011 on a nonimmigrant visa based on his wife's status as a foreign student. He answered several questions on his visa application falsely, including whether he had ever supported terrorists or terrorist organizations, the release said.