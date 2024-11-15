Saudi National Guard Minister Receives British Defense Secretary
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard, received here on Thursday United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, with whom he discussed topics of mutual interest.
Senior officials from both sides were present to discuss ongoing collaboration.
