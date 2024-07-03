Open Menu

Saudi National Junior Volleyball Team Arrives In Amman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Saudi National Junior Volleyball Team arrives in Amman

The Saudi national junior volleyball team arrived on Tuesday evening in Jordan to participate in the inaugural Arab Volleyball U-17 Championship

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Saudi national junior volleyball team arrived on Tuesday evening in Jordan to participate in the inaugural Arab Volleyball U-17 Championship.

Hosted by Jordan, the championship will run from July 1 to 12.

Seven teams, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Libya, and Iraq, will compete in the tournament.

The matches will be held at the sports Palace hall in El Hassan Sport City, located in the capital city of Amman. The Saudi team comprises 12 players who are eager to showcase their skills. Their first match in the championship is scheduled against Kuwait on Wednesday at 5:00 PM.

Related Topics

Sports Iraq Kuwait Saudi Qatar Amman Bahrain Saudi Arabia Libya July From Arab

Recent Stories

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

3 minutes ago
 DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain a ..

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

3 minutes ago
 Custom officials visits NH&MP office

Custom officials visits NH&MP office

3 minutes ago
 FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-H ..

FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG

3 minutes ago
 Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEP ..

Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM

22 minutes ago
 Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 impor ..

Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo

22 minutes ago
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of poli ..

IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families

22 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road proje ..

Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II

22 minutes ago
 PM expresses satisfaction at growing Pak, Russian ..

PM expresses satisfaction at growing Pak, Russian ties marked with shared desire

1 minute ago
 NY State Assembly Dy Speaker calls for promoting c ..

NY State Assembly Dy Speaker calls for promoting cooperation between US-Pak in e ..

1 minute ago
 Governor KP condemns bomb blast incident in Bajaur

Governor KP condemns bomb blast incident in Bajaur

1 minute ago

More Stories From World