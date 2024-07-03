Saudi National Junior Volleyball Team Arrives In Amman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM
The Saudi national junior volleyball team arrived on Tuesday evening in Jordan to participate in the inaugural Arab Volleyball U-17 Championship
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Saudi national junior volleyball team arrived on Tuesday evening in Jordan to participate in the inaugural Arab Volleyball U-17 Championship.
Hosted by Jordan, the championship will run from July 1 to 12.
Seven teams, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Libya, and Iraq, will compete in the tournament.
The matches will be held at the sports Palace hall in El Hassan Sport City, located in the capital city of Amman. The Saudi team comprises 12 players who are eager to showcase their skills. Their first match in the championship is scheduled against Kuwait on Wednesday at 5:00 PM.
Recent Stories
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low
DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement
Custom officials visits NH&MP office
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families
FESCO issues shutdown program
Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II
PM expresses satisfaction at growing Pak, Russian ties marked with shared desire
NY State Assembly Dy Speaker calls for promoting cooperation between US-Pak in e ..
Governor KP condemns bomb blast incident in Bajaur
More Stories From World
-
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low3 minutes ago
-
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo22 minutes ago
-
Suspected militant attack in Mali kills more than 20 civilians1 minute ago
-
Germany, Sweden arrest eight over Syria crimes against humanity1 minute ago
-
Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima56 minutes ago
-
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve56 minutes ago
-
Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-Baha Region56 minutes ago
-
Source close to Hezbollah says Israeli strike kills senior commander55 minutes ago
-
US private hiring eases unexpectedly in June: ADP55 minutes ago
-
S.Africa inaugurates unprecedented unity government2 hours ago
-
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations2 hours ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day2 hours ago