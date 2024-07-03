Saudi National Junior Volleyball Team arrives in Amman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Saudi national junior volleyball team arrived on Tuesday evening in Jordan to participate in the inaugural Arab Volleyball U-17 Championship

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Saudi national junior volleyball team arrived on Tuesday evening in Jordan to participate in the inaugural Arab Volleyball U-17 Championship.

Hosted by Jordan, the championship will run from July 1 to 12.

Seven teams, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Libya, and Iraq, will compete in the tournament.

The matches will be held at the sports Palace hall in El Hassan Sport City, located in the capital city of Amman. The Saudi team comprises 12 players who are eager to showcase their skills. Their first match in the championship is scheduled against Kuwait on Wednesday at 5:00 PM.