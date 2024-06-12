Open Menu

Saudi National Museum Offers Special Eid Al-Adha Program Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Saudi National Museum offers special Eid Al-Adha program Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Saudi National Museum in Riyadh invited visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with a special extended opening from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM on both the 11th and 12th of Dhu Al-Hijjah.

The museum will come alive with vibrant cultural programs, captivating art exhibitions, and interactive activities designed to engage visitors of all ages.

A highlight of the celebrations is the "Perfumes of the East" exhibition, launched on May 21 by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Arab World Institute.

This international debut exhibition, which will run until September 14, takes visitors on a captivating exploration of the rich history of perfumes in the Arab world.

As the largest gathering of perfumers from the middle East, it offers a unique opportunity to delve into the region's fragrant heritage. These activities reflect the Saudi National Museum's commitment to providing exceptional and enriching experiences. During Eid Al-Adha, the museum aims to foster cultural understanding and community engagement.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Saudi Middle East May September All From Arab

Recent Stories

FinMin presents  budget for FY2024-25 in delayed ..

FinMin presents  budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session

2 minutes ago
 Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election pet ..

Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions

44 minutes ago
 PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Go ..

PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..

1 hour ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangement ..

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier

3 hours ago
 Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

4 hours ago
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

4 hours ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

7 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World