Saudi National Museum offers special Eid Al-Adha program Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Saudi National Museum in Riyadh invited visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with a special extended opening from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM on both the 11th and 12th of Dhu Al-Hijjah.

The museum will come alive with vibrant cultural programs, captivating art exhibitions, and interactive activities designed to engage visitors of all ages.

A highlight of the celebrations is the "Perfumes of the East" exhibition, launched on May 21 by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Arab World Institute.

This international debut exhibition, which will run until September 14, takes visitors on a captivating exploration of the rich history of perfumes in the Arab world.

As the largest gathering of perfumers from the middle East, it offers a unique opportunity to delve into the region's fragrant heritage. These activities reflect the Saudi National Museum's commitment to providing exceptional and enriching experiences. During Eid Al-Adha, the museum aims to foster cultural understanding and community engagement.