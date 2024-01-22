Open Menu

Saudi National Team Secures Spot In The AFC Asian Cup Round Of 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Saudi national team secures spot in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Saudi national football team secured a spot in the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 by defeating the Kyrgyz national team 2-0 on Sunday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The match, attended by 39,557 spectators, was part of the second round of the sixth group competitions, which also saw a goalless draw between Thailand and Oman.

Mohammad Kannou and Faisal Al-Ghamdi scored in the 36th and 85th minutes, respectively, for the Saudi team, known as "the Greens," securing a 2-0 victory.

This win elevated their total points to six, placing them at the top of the group with a two-point lead over Thailand.

Oman earned its first point, while Kyrgyzstan suffered its second loss in the tournament.

The group's leadership will be determined in the final round when Saudi Arabia faces Thailand next Thursday for the third group stage match.

The Greens require only a draw to secure the top spot, while Thailand needs one point to secure the second position and advance to the round of 16 alongside the Saudi team.

Simultaneously, Oman will compete against Kyrgyzstan.

