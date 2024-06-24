Saudi Olympic Committee celebrates World Olympic Day

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), in cooperation with the Saudi Olympic Academy, virtually celebrated World Olympic Day under the theme "Let's Move."

This annual event is observed by 206 Olympic Committees worldwide to commemorate the founding of the International Olympic Committee.

The campaign aims to promote sports participation within society and uphold the Olympic values of respect, friendship, and excellence.

Next Sunday, the SOPC and the Saudi academy will host various sporting events for male and female employees of the sports sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh. This celebration takes place one month before the 33rd Summer Olympic Games, "Paris 2024."