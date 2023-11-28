Open Menu

Saudi Olympic Committee Signs Cooperation Agreement With Albanian Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Saudi Olympic committee signs cooperation agreement with Albanian counterpart

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), signed a cooperation agreement with the President of Albanian National Olympic Committee (KOKSH), Fidel Ylli.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the twelfth General Assembly meeting of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

The agreement aims to enhance sports cooperation between the two committees and facilitate the exchange of administrative and technical expertise, and contribute to the development of sports in both countries.

