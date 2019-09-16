UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi On Track To Partly Restore Oil Output As Market Quakes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:46 PM

Saudi on track to partly restore oil output as market quakes

Saudi Arabia is believed to be on track to quickly restore at least a third of its oil production lost to devastating attacks, as it scrambles to soothe market jitters ahead of a mega stock listing

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia is believed to be on track to quickly restore at least a third of its oil production lost to devastating attacks, as it scrambles to soothe market jitters ahead of a mega stock listing.

Oil prices rocketed on Monday after the strikes on Abqaiq -- the world's largest oil processing facility -- and the Khurais oil field in eastern Saudi Arabia knocked out nearly half of the top crude exporter's production.

Seeking to assuage nervous markets, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has said the kingdom would use its vast inventories to partially make up for lost production, and the US also authorised the release of its strategic reserves.

But benchmark Brent crude surged by 20 percent on Monday -- the biggest gain since the 1991 Gulf War -- after US President Donald Trump hinted at a military response to the attacks his administration has blamed on Iran.

The Energy Intelligence specialist newsletter cited industry sources as saying Aramco was "close to restoring as much as 40 percent" of the lost production, or about 2.3 million barrels per day (bdp).

The Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the damage estimates as saying the hit facilities would take weeks to return to full production capacity.

Related Topics

World Iran Oil Trump Saudi Saudi Arabia Market Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Khairpur DC assures traders of resolving their pro ..

1 minute ago

Iran seizes new boat near vital oil shipping lane: ..

1 minute ago

Pro-active foreign policy enhances Pakistan's impo ..

5 minutes ago

20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petr ..

13 minutes ago

BEOE cancels 11 OEPs licences while suspends 24 ot ..

8 minutes ago

UAE first country in region to transition to Inter ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.