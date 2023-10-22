Saudi Ophthalmology Conference 2023 concludes with 280 scientific papers submitted

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Saudi Ophthalmology Conference 2023 concluded in Riyadh on Saturday evening after three days of extensive participation, with 280 scientific papers discussed and 40 training sessions conducted.

The event witnessed substantial and widespread participation from doctors, optometrists, and individuals interested in ophthalmology, both from within and outside the Kingdom.

The three-day conference and its sessions featured 136 speakers from the Kingdom and 40 speakers from abroad. Additionally, there was an accompanying exhibition featuring several medical companies and pharmaceutical firms specialized in eye care and optics.