Open Menu

Saudi Pavilion At Expo Doha Takes Visitors On A Journey To Explore Saudi Arabia's Ancient Heritage On Its Founding Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Saudi Pavilion at Expo Doha takes visitors on a journey to explore Saudi Arabia's ancient heritage on its Founding Day

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion participating in the Doha Horticultural Expo 2023 celebrated the anniversary of the Kingdom's February 22 Founding Day.

The pavilion presented cultural experiences that showcase the Saudi national heritage. Visitors to the pavilion can explore the Kingdom's ancient heritage on this historic occasion, which has much national significance.

The celebrations at Expo Doha included various activities that reflect the unique Saudi identity and heritage. Among these events were folk arts and traditional music performances, the Saudi Ardha, traditional fashion shows, and plastic arts shows that reflect the aesthetics of Saudi culture.

Also on display were handicrafts that combined nostalgia with the creativity of the present.

Many visitors participated in celebrating this special occasion, and it received significant interaction and praise for highlighting the diversity and cultural richness of Saudi Arabia. These events were part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance cultural communication and introduce the world to its rich heritage and culture. It was also an opportunity to introduce Saudi heritage and culture and strengthen cultural ties and communication between the world's peoples.

Related Topics

World Music Saudi Doha Saudi Arabia February

Recent Stories

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

53 minutes ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

4 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

13 hours ago
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

13 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

13 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

13 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

13 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

14 hours ago

More Stories From World