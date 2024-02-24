Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion participating in the Doha Horticultural Expo 2023 celebrated the anniversary of the Kingdom's February 22 Founding Day.

The pavilion presented cultural experiences that showcase the Saudi national heritage. Visitors to the pavilion can explore the Kingdom's ancient heritage on this historic occasion, which has much national significance.

The celebrations at Expo Doha included various activities that reflect the unique Saudi identity and heritage. Among these events were folk arts and traditional music performances, the Saudi Ardha, traditional fashion shows, and plastic arts shows that reflect the aesthetics of Saudi culture.

Also on display were handicrafts that combined nostalgia with the creativity of the present.

Many visitors participated in celebrating this special occasion, and it received significant interaction and praise for highlighting the diversity and cultural richness of Saudi Arabia. These events were part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance cultural communication and introduce the world to its rich heritage and culture. It was also an opportunity to introduce Saudi heritage and culture and strengthen cultural ties and communication between the world's peoples.