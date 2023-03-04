UrduPoint.com

Saudi Planes With Aid For Ukraine Arrive In Poland - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Saudi Planes With Aid for Ukraine Arrive in Poland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Two planes with humanitarian aid for Ukraine have arrived in Poland from Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The planes, carrying a total of 168 tonnes (metric tons) of aid, departed from King Khalid International Airport and landed at Rzeszow Airport in Poland, close to the Ukrainian border, on Friday.

The aid includes medical supplies, shelter materials, and electric generators, SPA said on Friday.

At the end of February, the head of Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia was ready to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of Donbas if it were to receive an official request.

Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah said that Kiev had requested blankets, heaters, and water treatment plants.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Saudi Rzeszow Kiev Poland Saudi Arabia February Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

4 hours ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

6 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

6 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.