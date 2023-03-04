Saudi Planes With Aid for Ukraine Arrive in Poland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Two planes with humanitarian aid for Ukraine have arrived in Poland from Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The planes, carrying a total of 168 tonnes (metric tons) of aid, departed from King Khalid International Airport and landed at Rzeszow Airport in Poland, close to the Ukrainian border, on Friday.

The aid includes medical supplies, shelter materials, and electric generators, SPA said on Friday.

At the end of February, the head of Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia was ready to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of Donbas if it were to receive an official request.

Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah said that Kiev had requested blankets, heaters, and water treatment plants.