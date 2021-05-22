Saudi Police Detain Man for Approaching Imam During Sermon in Grand Mosque of Mecca

Saudi police detained a man, who appeared to be holding a weapon, after he attempted to approach the platform where the imam was delivering the Friday sermon at the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the official account of Mecca and Medina holy sites reported

"An incident took place earlier today when a man in Ihram [pilgrim's clothes] attempted to enter the minbar [imam's platform for sermon] of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah while Sheikh Baleelah was delivering the Khutbah [sermon], the man was apprehended by Public Security Officials immediately and has been taken into custody," Haramain Sharifain posted on Twitter.

According to Haramain Sharifain, the confrontation was viewed by millions of people as the sermon from the Grand Mosque was broadcasted live. The account added that such incidents are the reason why imams have been recently accompanied by security guards.

The regional police later issued a statement saying that the detained man is in custody and the legal proceeding against him were already initiated.