UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Police Detain Man For Approaching Imam During Sermon In Grand Mosque Of Mecca

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:23 PM

Saudi Police Detain Man for Approaching Imam During Sermon in Grand Mosque of Mecca

Saudi police detained a man, who appeared to be holding a weapon, after he attempted to approach the platform where the imam was delivering the Friday sermon at the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the official account of Mecca and Medina holy sites reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Saudi police detained a man, who appeared to be holding a weapon, after he attempted to approach the platform where the imam was delivering the Friday sermon at the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the official account of Mecca and Medina holy sites reported.

"An incident took place earlier today when a man in Ihram [pilgrim's clothes] attempted to enter the minbar [imam's platform for sermon] of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah while Sheikh Baleelah was delivering the Khutbah [sermon], the man was apprehended by Public Security Officials immediately and has been taken into custody," Haramain Sharifain posted on Twitter.

According to Haramain Sharifain, the confrontation was viewed by millions of people as the sermon from the Grand Mosque was broadcasted live. The account added that such incidents are the reason why imams have been recently accompanied by security guards.

The regional police later issued a statement saying that the detained man is in custody and the legal proceeding against him were already initiated.

Related Topics

Police Mecca Twitter Saudi Man Medina Makkah Saudi Arabia Mosque From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Dive Into a Pool of Discounts at #TheGreatSummerSa ..

3 minutes ago

Tadweer collects 588,425.00 Tons of waste in Q1 20 ..

26 minutes ago

HBL and Katalyst Labs partner for Startup Accelera ..

1 hour ago

Cough, cold, fever, body ache, vomiting diarrhoea, ..

3 minutes ago

Lockdown on Friday & Saturday continue, says DC Sw ..

3 minutes ago

47th FIH Congress session ends with crucial decisi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.