Saudi Port of Jeddah Closes After Explosion on Oil Tanker - UK Maritime Trade Operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah has been closed after an explosion hit BW Rhine oil tanker near the city on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and Dryad Global.

"UKMTO has been informed that the Port of JEDDAH is closed, duration unknown," a statement said.

The Dryad Global maritime security company said on its website that the explosion occurred on an oil tanker at 22:11 GMT on Sunday.

"UKMTO has been informed that the Port of Jeddah is closed. Reporting indicates that there may have been a second vessel involved, investigation is ongoing," Dryad Global said.

Hafnia company, part of the BW Group shipping company, reported that the explosion was due to external impact, and no one was injured. The crew of the tanker, with the help of fire brigades, have put the fire out.