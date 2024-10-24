Open Menu

Saudi Post, Ministry Of Health Sign Deal At Global Health Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) During its participation in this year’s Global Health Exhibition, held at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from October 21-23, the Saudi Post (SPL) signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health that aims to provide transportation services for the ministry's support health centers, including transferring biological samples, blood samples, blood units, and forensic samples.

Under the agreement, SPL supported 18 healthcare clusters with transportation services, completing 25,000 trips for laboratory services, 540 trips for blood transport across seven clusters, and 50 trips for forensic and toxicology services in three clusters.

SPL first launched its Medical Mail Services in 2020, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of medications and medical supplies to patients’ homes, eliminating the need for hospital visits.

At the Global Health Exhibition, SPL, alongside its subsidiaries Naqel Express and Infinite pl, showcased its healthcare solutions, particularly its medical delivery services as a key logistical enabler. They also highlighted a range of advanced logistical and geospatial services tailored to meet the needs of businesses and individuals, especially within the healthcare sector.

SPL aims to achieve its strategic goals of becoming the leading national operator and the first choice for both public and private sectors, offering high-quality postal, logistical, and geospatial services across the region.

