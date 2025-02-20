Open Menu

Saudi Power Procurement Company Signs PPA For QIPP Expansion

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Saudi Power Procurement company signs PPA for QIPP Expansion

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Power Procurement Company (Principal Buyer) has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the expansion of the Qurayyah Independent Power Plant (QIPP) by adding combined cycle power plants units with a total capacity of 3,010 MW with readiness to build carbon capture units.

This initiative, overseen by the Ministry of Energy, aims to bolster electricity production capacity and enhance operational efficiency within Saudi Arabia.

The PPA was signed with a consortium comprised of ACWA Power (managing member), the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co.

Ltd. The QIPP expansion represents a total investment of approximately SAR13.35 billion.

This project extends the energy ecosystem’s efforts to realize Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives. It contributes to improving electricity generation efficiency and reducing costs by diversifying energy production sources to achieve the optimal energy mix and displacing liquid fuels in the Kingdom’s power sector.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

13 minutes ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

58 minutes ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

1 hour ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

12 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

12 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

14 hours ago

More Stories From World