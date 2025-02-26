Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs launches Ramadan Quran course, global Quranic project at Haramain Sharifain

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) and the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid al-Nabawi) has launched a special Ramadan Quran course from the very beginning of the holy month.

This course, which combines recitation with contemplation, will spread the light of knowledge and faith. Simultaneously, a major global Quranic initiative is being inaugurated from Haramain Sharifain.

According to Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the two Holy Mosques, this initiative is part of a blessed series of programs designed to strengthen the Muslim community's connection with the Holy Quran and reinforce its balanced teachings.

He emphasized that the leadership of Haramain Sharifain places special importance on Quranic education, as it serves as a key means to refine hearts, make pilgrims' time more productive, and enhance their intellectual and spiritual awareness.

This course is a vital component of the Presidency’s strategic plan for the Islamic year 1446, designed to promote Quranic education, facilitating memorization and proper recitation (Tajweed), and further strengthening the scholarly and educational role of Masjid al-Haram.

Through this initiative, the learning experience of pilgrims and visitors will be enriched, and students will be provided with the necessary academic support to better serve their faith, homeland, and society.

Qualified scholars, possessing the highest credentials in Quranic studies and authentic chains of narration leading back to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), will supervise the course. These instructors will focus on refining recitation, ensuring proper pronunciation, and imparting the rules of Tajweed. The Quranic circles will cover memorization, recitation, interpretation, and Tajweed, while online Quranic classes will also be available to make learning accessible to all those eager to enhance their understanding of the Holy Book. These learning sessions will be conducted across various sections of the Haramain Sharifain, allowing pilgrims and visitors to conveniently participate and benefit from Quranic knowledge.