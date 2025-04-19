- Home
Saudi Prince Congratulates President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema On Winning Gabonese Presidential Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of the Republic of Gabon on winning the presidential elections in his country.
The Crown Prince wished President Nguema success, and the people of Gabon further progress and prosperity.
