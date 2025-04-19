Saudi Prince congratulates President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on winning Gabonese Presidential Elections

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of the Republic of Gabon on winning the presidential elections in his country.

The Crown Prince wished President Nguema success, and the people of Gabon further progress and prosperity.