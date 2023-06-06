UrduPoint.com

Saudi Prince Discusses Partnership Prospects With Venezuelan President - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro discussed perspectives of bilateral cooperation with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the President of Venezuela (Nicolas Maduro).

They reviewed bilateral relations, prospects for cooperation and opportunities to strengthen it in various fields, and exchanged views on a number of topics of common interest," the ministry twitted.

The prince was accompanied at the meeting by Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, sports Minister Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and Economy Minister Faisal bin Fadel Al Ibrahim.

Maduro arrived on a working visit in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit. Blinken, who is expected to arrive later on Tuesday, plans to stay in Saudi Arabia until June 8 for meetings on security and economic issues.

