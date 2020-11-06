UrduPoint.com
Saudi Princess Robbed Of Luxury Belongings In Paris Heist

Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:37 PM

Saudi princess robbed of luxury belongings in Paris heist

Thieves have taken some 600,000 euros worth of high-end goods from the Paris home of a Saudi princess, a source close to the case said on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Thieves have taken some 600,000 Euros worth of high-end goods from the Paris home of a Saudi princess, a source close to the case said on Friday.

The 47-year-old princess, who had not set foot in the apartment since August, discovered on returning that bags, watches, jewellery and furs worth about $720,000 were missing.

The princess, whose name was not revealed, was hospitalised in a state of shock and has not yet spoken to police.

The thieves appear to have entered the apartment, situated near the swank Avenue George V in the heart of the French capital, without using force, the source close to the case said.

