Saudi project for utilization of Adahi distributes 3,000 sacrificial animals

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Project for the Utilization of Sacrificial Animals (Adahi) has recently distributed 3,000 sacrificial meat to beneficiaries in the Republic of Mozambique.

The distribution process includes various humanitarian associations and organizations, under the supervision and follow-up of a committee formed by the Mozambique Government for this purpose.

Representatives of the project from the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) and officials in Mozambique Government participated in the distribution process.