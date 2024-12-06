Open Menu

Saudi Projects Worth $49.8 Billion Build Bridges Of Hope For People With Disabilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The world unites annually on December 3 to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a global occasion dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and ensuring equitable access to healthcare, education, and cultural services without discrimination.

Since 2011, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched 66 projects worth $49.8 million to support people with disabilities, with 40 of these initiatives—totaling $39.2 million—implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

A cornerstone of KSrelief’s efforts is its Artificial Limbs Program, which provides free, high-quality artificial limbs to amputees in Yemen and Syria. The program not only supplies prosthetic devices but also trains local professionals in their manufacture and strengthens healthcare institutions to ensure the long-term sustainability of these services.

By enabling patients to reintegrate into society as contributing members, the program has brought hope and productivity to 26,088 beneficiaries.

