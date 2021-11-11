UrduPoint.com

Saudi Reaffirms Commitment To Enhancing Security, Stability Of Global Energy Markets

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud reaffirmed on Wednesday the kingdom's commitment to enhancing security and stability of global energy markets, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During his phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Saudi crown prince noted that the availability of safe technologies to manage and reduce carbon emissions should also be considered.

For his part, Boris hailed Saudi Arabia's determination to target zero neutrality by 2060.

The Saudi crown prince announced during the opening of the annual Saudi Green Initiative Forum in late October various initiatives that outlined a road-map for protecting the environment and confronting climate change.

