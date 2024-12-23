Saudi Red Crescent Board reviews 1446 AH Hajj Season response plan

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) Dr. Fahad Al-Jalajel presided here over the fourth periodic meeting of the SRCA Board of Directors this year.

The meeting appraised the implementation of previous board recommendations and decisions, and reviewed a periodic report on key performance indicators. A key agenda item was the adoption of the response plan for the upcoming Hajj season, 1446 AH, with focus on expanding the role of volunteers and first responders, to improve response times.

The board also discussed the reports of various committees and reviewed the strategic directions of SRCA for the period 2026-2028.

The meeting concluded with a visit to the ambulance command and control center, where the board members were briefed on operational advancements and the latest technologies employed to improve ambulance services and achieve SRCA's strategic objectives