Saudi Red Crescent volunteers respond to Umrah performer emergency in record time

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Saudi Red Crescent volunteer teams in Madinah responded to an emergency involving a Pakistani pilgrim who fainted while performing the Isha prayer in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque.

The teams arrived at the scene in one minute and 47 seconds, demonstrating their preparedness and response efficiency. After providing immediate first aid, the patient's pulse was stabilized, and he was transported to Al-Salam Endowment Hospital for further medical assessment and care.

Thie intervention is part of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority's ongoing efforts to respond to emergencies in the holy sites, where volunteer teams provide ambulance services to visitors 24/7.